Tilak Varma inspires confidence on return, Ravi Bishnoi impresses as India ‘A’ beats USA in T20 World Cup warm up game

India underlined their depth going into the defence of the T20 World Cup at home, starting this week, as their ‘A’ team picked up a 38-run win over USA in a warm-up game in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The contest doubled up as a fitness and form-check for one player – Tilak Varma – who returned to competitive cricket after a recent injury layoff. Sidelined since early January after surgery for an injury sustained during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the left-hander’s return was keenly anticipated. When Tilak walked out to bat at the end of the fourth over, following Priyansh Arya’s dismissal, all eyes were on him.

Tilak began cautiously, content to work singles and ease into the innings. The USA bowlers were disciplined, offering little width or overpitched deliveries, and Tilak kept his options simple through the opening exchanges.

What stood out immediately was his running between the wickets. There was no visible discomfort as he pushed hard for singles, including a sharp run in the sixth over off Jasdeep Singh that hinted at growing confidence in both fitness and mobility. He scampered eagerly for twos, sliding his bat in safely while keeping the scoreboard ticking.

The first boundary arrived in the seventh over and marked a clear shift. Harmeet Singh overpitched and Tilak dispatched the full toss between long-on and midwicket. The assurance followed quickly. Two overs later, again off Harmeet, Tilak unfurled a crisp cover drive before lifting a clean six over long-off, his bat swinging free and unencumbered. The reverse sweep soon followed as he raced to 27 off just 14 balls.

As the innings progressed, Tilak imposed himself more decisively. He continued seeking quick doubles, testing fielders and backing his running. When Nosthush Kenjige erred in length, Tilak launched him over long-on for six, moving to 37 off 20 balls and underlining his clean striking against both pace and spin.

N Jagadeesan provided the perfect foil to him. While Tilak eased back into match rhythm, Jagadeesan initially took time before switching gears dramatically. Together, they stitched a rapid 113-run stand in just 55 balls.

Tilak’s role was clear: measured early, fluent once set, and increasingly authoritative without appearing reckless. His stay ended in the 14th over when Shubham Ranjane dug one in short. Tilak went for the pull, the ball took a faint edge, and wicketkeeper Andries Gous completed the catch. He walked back for 38 off 24 balls.

While the dismissal ended the partnership, the larger takeaway remained firmly positive. Over just eight overs at the crease, Tilak looked in good order – running freely, striking cleanly, and moving without hesitation. With the World Cup looming, it was precisely the uncomplicated return India hoped for.

Jagadeesan brought up his half-century off just 26 balls and continued to motor along as bowlers struggled to rein him in. He reached his hundred with a single in the 16th over, completing the milestone in just 49 balls, before falling shortly after for a commanding 104, dismissed by Ali Khan. Skipper Ayush Badoni took over after Tilak’s dismissal, smashing his way to 60 off 26 balls to lead India A to a mammoth total 238-run total.

Decisive spell

While Tilak’s return dominated the narrative with the bat, Ravi Bishnoi’s spell drew equal interest from a bowling perspective. With Washington Sundar’s availability still uncertain, Bishnoi’s role as a spin option remains significant, and this outing offered a glimpse into his current state.

The leg-spinner struck in his first over, dismissing USA captain Monank Patel with a flatter wrong’un that slid in sharply. When Bishnoi returned in the ninth over, he made an immediate impact. This time, he went fuller, tossing the ball up on a middle-stump line and inviting the big hit. Milind Kumar attempted to clear the ground but miscued his slog, looping a straightforward catch to Riyan Parag at long-on.

The wicket reflected a conscious adjustment from Bishnoi. During the recent New Zealand series, one concern had been his tendency to bowl too short, allowing batters to sit back and attack. On Monday, he made a visible effort to pitch the ball fuller, denying time and forcing risk.

Brief Scores: India A 238/3 in 20 overs (N Jagadeesan 104, Ayush Badoni 60 not out) beat USA 200 all out in 19.4 overs (Andries Gous 44, Sanjay Krishnamurthi 41; Ravi Bishnoi 3/37, Khaleel Ahmed 2/25) by 38 runs.