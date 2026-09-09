Tilak Varma falls on 99 in Duleep Trophy final, misses 9th FC century

Tilak Varma fell on 99 as South Zone all but confirmed defeat in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. (JioHotstar screengrab)

Tilak Varma continued his impressive red-ball form but fell painfully short of a memorable century during South Zone’s clash against East Zone in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy final on Wednesday.

Batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after East Zone piled on a gargantuan 708-run first-innings total, the left-handed Tilak was nearing his second successive century in the tournament after his team had slipped to 336 for the loss of nine wickets. Attempting to clear the field for his milestone run, Tilak instead holed out to off-spinner Kounain Quraishi, offering a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

Bundling out South Zone for 336, with a 372-run innings lead, East Zone all but ensured their first title win in 14 years with only a day’s play left in the final.