Tilak Varma falls on 99 in Duleep Trophy final, misses 9th FC century

South Zone captain Tilak Varma missed a second First-Class hundred in as many games by one run during the Duleep Trophy final as East Zone all but confirmed a title win in Chennai.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Sep 9, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Tilak Varma fell on 99 as South Zone all but confirmed defeat in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. (JioHotstar screengrab)Tilak Varma fell on 99 as South Zone all but confirmed defeat in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. (JioHotstar screengrab)
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Tilak Varma continued his impressive red-ball form but fell painfully short of a memorable century during South Zone’s clash against East Zone in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy final on Wednesday.

Batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after East Zone piled on a gargantuan 708-run first-innings total, the left-handed Tilak was nearing his second successive century in the tournament after his team had slipped to 336 for the loss of nine wickets. Attempting to clear the field for his milestone run, Tilak instead holed out to off-spinner Kounain Quraishi, offering a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

Bundling out South Zone for 336, with a 372-run innings lead, East Zone all but ensured their first title win in 14 years with only a day’s play left in the final.

The 23-year-old, who is leading South Zone for the first time this edition, was closing in on his third Duleep Trophy century in only six matches since making his debut in the red-ball tournament in 2023.

ALSO READ | Duleep Trophy winners list: East Zone nears first title in 14 years

Tilak, who will also travel with India’s T20I squad for the Asian Games later this month as vice-captain, has put on impressive performances during the ongoing edition, starting with South Zone’s semi-final win over North Zone.

After his unbeaten 116 had rescued South Zone in the first innings in the semis, Tilak made 51 not out from 79 balls in the second innings to guide his side through a chase of 181 and into the final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru last week.

For Tilak, the two performances made a strong red-ball statement. He has established himself in India’s T20 setup, but his two knocks in Bengaluru showed another side to his batting. The first required him to rebuild after South had been reduced to 80/5. In the second, he had to play the anchor and ensure the chase did not become difficult.

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In Chennai, the southpaw elevated his First-Class credentials further, with an excellent conversion rate reading eight centuries against seven half-centuries in 24 matches, with an average north of 58.

Earlier in the final, Tilak’s East Zone counterpart Ishan Kishan set up the match with a career-best score of 270, packed with 30 fours and seven sixes. Kishan’s knock was the second-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy final, only behind Raman Lamba’s 320 for North Zone in 1987.

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