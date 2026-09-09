Tilak Varma falls on 99 in Duleep Trophy final, misses 9th FC century

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Tilak Varma continued his impressive red-ball form but fell painfully short of a memorable century during South Zone’s clash against East Zone in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy final on Wednesday.
Batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after East Zone piled on a gargantuan 708-run first-innings total, the left-handed Tilak was nearing his second successive century in the tournament after his team had slipped to 336 for the loss of nine wickets. Attempting to clear the field for his milestone run, Tilak instead holed out to off-spinner Kounain Quraishi, offering a caught-and-bowled dismissal.
Bundling out South Zone for 336, with a 372-run innings lead, East Zone all but ensured their first title win in 14 years with only a day’s play left in the final.
The 23-year-old, who is leading South Zone for the first time this edition, was closing in on his third Duleep Trophy century in only six matches since making his debut in the red-ball tournament in 2023.
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Tilak, who will also travel with India’s T20I squad for the Asian Games later this month as vice-captain, has put on impressive performances during the ongoing edition, starting with South Zone’s semi-final win over North Zone.
After his unbeaten 116 had rescued South Zone in the first innings in the semis, Tilak made 51 not out from 79 balls in the second innings to guide his side through a chase of 181 and into the final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru last week.
South Zone are 336 all out. East Zone take a lead of 372 runs in the first innings!
Kounain Quraishi takes the final wicket as Captain Tilak Varma misses out on his century by one run.
The South Zone captain is being appreciated by the East Zone players as he walks off 👏… pic.twitter.com/IizgxUK8K4
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 9, 2026
For Tilak, the two performances made a strong red-ball statement. He has established himself in India’s T20 setup, but his two knocks in Bengaluru showed another side to his batting. The first required him to rebuild after South had been reduced to 80/5. In the second, he had to play the anchor and ensure the chase did not become difficult.
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In Chennai, the southpaw elevated his First-Class credentials further, with an excellent conversion rate reading eight centuries against seven half-centuries in 24 matches, with an average north of 58.
Earlier in the final, Tilak’s East Zone counterpart Ishan Kishan set up the match with a career-best score of 270, packed with 30 fours and seven sixes. Kishan’s knock was the second-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy final, only behind Raman Lamba’s 320 for North Zone in 1987.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.