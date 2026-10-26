Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy’s Telugu bond, told by their fathers

After the Christchurch win, Tilak's father cut short Nitish's father's congratulations to praise Nitish

Written by: Tanishq Vaddi
5 min readOct 26, 2026 07:20 PM IST
Tilak Varma of India and Nitish Kumar Reddy of India celebrate after winning the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand on October 24, 2026.Tilak Varma of India and Nitish Kumar Reddy of India celebrate after winning the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand on October 24, 2026. (CREIMAS)
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Running between the wickets in Christchurch, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy were speaking Telugu.

At home, their fathers send each other a good-morning message on WhatsApp every day. Mutyala Reddy does it from Visakhapatnam, Namboori Nagaraju from Hyderabad.

Their sons gave them something to write about. Tilak and Nitish put on 69 runs from 30 deliveries to win the second T20I against New Zealand, 11,650 km from Hyderabad.

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“The Hyderabadi boys are in play today, Nitish Reddy and I, and we are really happy that we finished the game,” Tilak said afterwards.

The Telugu was not lost on Mutyala. “Both of them speaking in Telugu out there somewhere in New Zealand made me extremely happy,” he told The Indian Express. “Many times in my experience, Telugu people who have gained stature, even those who know Telugu, deliberately speak in English, showing off their status, instead of speaking the language. For them, speaking in Telugu is like lowering their dignity. What made me and Tilak’s father proud was them speaking only in Telugu while playing. Because of them, journalists and anchors in New Zealand and elsewhere were talking about the language.”

His prayers were different this time. “Usually, as a father, I pray to God, wishing for my son to do very well; that is my self-interest,” Mutyala said. “But this time I wished for both of them to do well and finish the game, and that is what happened in the end.”

He called Nagaraju after the match. “Usually, whenever they played together for India, if Nitish did well, Tilak wouldn’t get an opportunity or wouldn’t do well, or vice versa. This time both performed well. While I was congratulating him about Tilak, he stopped me in the middle and said Nitish also played extremely well.”

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Nitish Kumar Reddy family Nitish Kumar Reddy with his family. (Special Arrangement)

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Tilak and Nitish first met in 2018 at the BCCI awards, when both were teenagers and both won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy. They said a casual hello. Eight years later, in Christchurch, they won a match for India.

“After that, both played for India A together,” said Salam Bayash, Tilak’s coach. “They met during the IPL. And when it was Tilak’s Ranji Trophy debut match, Nitish was there on the opposite side. They had a very good friendship over the years.”

It was not the first time they had a chance to finish a game for India. In the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad this month, they put on 70 in 32 balls before a miscue from Tilak ended the chase. “We could have finished the match in Hyderabad,” Bayash said. “I told him, ‘Try karna beta next time’… And two Telugu boys have now won the match.”

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Both fathers had hard years. Mutyala left a stable job at Hindustan Zinc Limited to support Nitish’s practice in Visakhapatnam. Nagaraju, an electrician, spent sleepless nights making ends meet so that Tilak could concentrate on cricket, near the banks of the Musi River in Hyderabad’s old city.

Also Read | Tilak Varma’s journey of scoldings from coach and father’s 24 hour shifts to match-winning innings in Asia Cup 2025 final

The families know each other now. “There was a game here in Visakhapatnam once which I attended, and Tilak met me and told me Nitish is a very good person; he mingles with everyone pretty easily,” Mutyala said. Tilak is the same, says Bayash. “There is no one who is not a friend of Tilak once he meets them. Uska nature hi aisa hai, dil se milta hai, dil se rehta hai.” It is his nature, the coach said: he meets people from the heart, and stays there.

Nitish speaks well of Tilak’s family at home. “It is not like they go overboard and start boasting,” Mutyala said, “but one can sense a genuineness in the way they speak.”

Fame has not changed Nitish, Mutyala says. “You hear from some coaches and players that your son has become arrogant. With Nitish, the coaches call me up and tell me he is the same Nitish they saw at U-16 and U-14 levels. They say, ‘We never thought that the boy who has reached this stage would remain like this.’”

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“As a father, I don’t need anything more than this,” Mutyala said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanishq Vaddi
Tanishq Vaddi

Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game. Professional Background Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL). Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism. Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital. Key Areas of Coverage Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes: Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot). Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton. Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra. Notable Recent Articles "IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025) "2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025) "Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025) "Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025) "Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball" You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More

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