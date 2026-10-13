Tilak Varma: The No 3 prince who became a No 6 king 

Tilak Varma has revealed his favourite batting position several times. “I love to bat at number three; I have said that many times.” He reasons:“You have the freedom. Two fielders are outside…”

His numbers are glittering at one drop. In 21 innings, he averages 43.40 at a strike rate of 150.69 with two centuries to his name. “You will get to bat in the powerplay. You don’t have any expectations; you can swing well. So, every batsman enjoys playing that role,” Tilak explains.

Some of his sublime knocks were etched from that position. Like the 55-ball 72-run knock in Chennai against England and a polar opposite innings against South Africa in Johannesburg, where he smacked a 47-ball-120.

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As spectacular as his numbers are, his stocks are higher at number six and seven. There are cut and dried reasons. There is a long queue for able top order batsmen, but not many possess Tilak’s shape-shifting capacity in the middle order and the knack of closing out games. He averages 65.66 batting at number six at a strike rate of 195.04 in nine outings. Both 5 and 6 combined, he averages 46 at a strike rate of 158 in 26 innings. These numbers are hard to achieve even in the ODI format, forget the T20Is. He has straddle roles, from anchor to accumulator and destroyer. He is arguably India’s best rotator of strike in this format.

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But his Ranji teammates are not surprised. “If he takes some responsibility, he will definitely achieve it,” says Hyderabad colleague Chama Milind. “What he excels at is that, when the team is under pressure, he is the one who delivers. That is his speciality.”

The audience is more than aware of his tenacity in duress. The Asia Cup final in 2025 is a classic instance. Through that tournament, his batting was pushed around, but in the final, when India was in a pickle at 2/10, he walked in, kept his composure; despite the wickets falling around him, he soaked the pressure and scored a match-winning 53-ball 69. He strode in at number four.

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Again, whether batting at three or batting down the order, he has shown his versatility and ability to adjust. The knock against Pakistan in that final in Dubai saw a calmer side, but he showed his full range in the final of the Asian Games in Nisshin last month, where he smacked a 22-ball 51 to deliver a killer blow to an already bruised Pakistan side.

Middle-over pillar

He doesn’t put on false humility. He says: “I am the man…I always want that pressure when the team needs it. I want to step up for that.” He details the role: “I think my role is to handle that middle phase—where, like, 5, 6, 7, where if quick wickets go, then I can take my time and take the game deep. I can do that role. And I have one more role: if openers bat until the 14th or 15th over, then I know how to change gears and get going from the first ball. So, I have been practising for that. Especially with the mindset, it is really important to play both games.”

Tilak Varma in action. (CREIMAS for BCCI) Tilak Varma in action. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Tilak also credited his childhood coach Salam Bayash for his versatility. “I have been taught since childhood by my coach that no matter what situation you are in, it’s fun to win the team,” he says

“We kept telling Tilak, you could get in after the first wicket falls or be batting at number seven, but you have to be prepared to face all kinds of situations. We altered the way we practised a little. We discussed what needs to be done when you are batting in the latter part of the innings,” Bayash tells this publication.

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Hyderabad teammate Akshath Reddy too attests to his versatility. “I see a lot of batters who box themselves into a role, but he was not like that. He always did what the team needed,” he says.

Tilak is content with his role and the output. “By God’s grace, it is going well. And I have worked really hard. I am enjoying this moment. You see, when someone like Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and openers are batting, it is really a treat to watch. So, I don’t want to disturb any role. Right now, whatever the team needs, I want to do that,” Tilak says gleefully. Where he bats does not matter for him.