Tilak Varma leads MI recovery vs GT with his first IPL century

Tilak Varma smashed his way to his first Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Monday and powered Mumbai Indians to a score of 199/5 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Tilak finished unbeaten on 101 in 45 balls, his innings punctuated by eight fours and seven sixes. It remains to be seen whether the knock would turn out to be a match-winning effort for MI but Tilak’s onslaught helped the five-time champions pick up pace after they were 103/4 in 14 overs.

This is the second consecutive game in which an MI player has scored a century, with Quinton de Kock playing through the innings and finishing unbeaten on 112 off 60 balls against Punjab Kings. MI, however, went on to lose the match comprehensively by seven wickets.