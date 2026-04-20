Tilak Varma leads MI recovery vs GT with his first IPL century

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Tilak Varma smashed his way to his first Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Monday and powered Mumbai Indians to a score of 199/5 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Tilak finished unbeaten on 101 in 45 balls, his innings punctuated by eight fours and seven sixes. It remains to be seen whether the knock would turn out to be a match-winning effort for MI but Tilak’s onslaught helped the five-time champions pick up pace after they were 103/4 in 14 overs.
This is the second consecutive game in which an MI player has scored a century, with Quinton de Kock playing through the innings and finishing unbeaten on 112 off 60 balls against Punjab Kings. MI, however, went on to lose the match comprehensively by seven wickets.
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MI largely struggled to get going throughout their innings. Kagiso Rabada dismissed debutant opener Danish Maleshwar and then got the big wickets of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav to leave them 46/3 at the end of the powerplay.
The struggle continued in the middle overs and MI were trundling along at just over seven runs an over until the 14th. Even after that, Tilak was pretty much the only source of boundaries for MI. While he kept hitting fours and sixes off Prasidh Krishna, Rabada and Rashid Khan, captain Hardik Pandya struggled at the other end. Tilak shared an 81-run stand for the fifth wicket that came in just 38 balls with Pandya but the latter contributed just 15 runs in 16 balls before falling to Siraj.
Tilak laid into Prasidh once again last over, getting to his century with a six and a four off the last two balls. He scored as many as 82 runs in the last six overs on his own.
Mumbai Indians are desperate for a win in this game, having come into it on the back of four consecutive defeats. They won their first match of the season for the first time in 13 years but have since not been able to get a single win under their belt. The run has resulted in them sitting rock bottom of the table.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.