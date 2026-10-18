Tilak Varma on switching from No. 3 to middle-order: ‘There is no option’

Twelve months ago, Tilak Varma was fairly assured of his place at number three in India’s T20I batting order. He was the team’s trusted top-order batsman, capable of anchoring the innings and laying the platform for the middle and lower-order to attack.

But Ishan Kishan’s resurgence and consistency at number three have meant the 23-year-old has had to give up that position and carve out a role in the middle-order.

The left-hander admitted that moving from the top-order to number five or six had been challenging, but said he was ready to embrace the role for the team.

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“Honestly, it’s not that easy to change from three to five and six. It will be slightly challenging. But I have been working on that,” Tilak said at the post-match press conference after the fifth T20I against West Indies on Saturday.