Tilak Varma at No. 6 has given India a new weapon — but Ten Doeschate isn’t showing his hand yet

Tilak Varma’s effortless shift to the number six role against Zimbabwe may have opened up a new dimension for India’s batting, but don’t read too much into it ahead of Sunday’s virtual quarterfinal against West Indies at Eden Gardens. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate made clear on Saturday that nothing is set in stone when it comes to India’s batting order.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion that he will bat at 5 or 6 tomorrow. We have different entry points for the guys. But I thought Tilak the other night looked like a natural No. 6 — really comfortable at a 10-over entry point. That’s a massive kudos to him and the way he is adapting his game,” Ten Doeschate said at the pre-match press conference.