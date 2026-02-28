Tilak Varma at No. 6 has given India a new weapon — but Ten Doeschate isn’t showing his hand yet

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Tilak Varma’s effortless shift to the number six role against Zimbabwe may have opened up a new dimension for India’s batting, but don’t read too much into it ahead of Sunday’s virtual quarterfinal against West Indies at Eden Gardens. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate made clear on Saturday that nothing is set in stone when it comes to India’s batting order.
“It’s not a foregone conclusion that he will bat at 5 or 6 tomorrow. We have different entry points for the guys. But I thought Tilak the other night looked like a natural No. 6 — really comfortable at a 10-over entry point. That’s a massive kudos to him and the way he is adapting his game,” Ten Doeschate said at the pre-match press conference.
The praise was well-earned. Tilak, who has batted predominantly at number three over the last 18 months, slotted into the middle order seamlessly against Zimbabwe, contributing 44 runs as India posted 256 — their highest-ever T20 World Cup total, surpassing their 212 against England in 2007.
That innings also saw Sanju Samson return to the top of the order and Abhishek Sharma hit a quickfire 55, offering India a batting depth they had struggled to show earlier in the tournament. The coach was quick to credit the group’s adaptability.
“The other night in Chennai was a good example of versatility — being able to play different roles under different circumstances. Sanju, after sitting on the sidelines for so long, looked in good touch and goes off the blocks quickly. It wasn’t a scorecard dominated by any one player — everyone chipped in,” he said.
Ten Doeschate added that the pitch assessment at Eden Gardens would ultimately determine which combination India go in with. “We’ll have a proper look at the pitch and decide. But it’s comforting to know we have a little more power down the middle. The link between getting out of the blocks quickly and setting up for the backend is the key to India’s success — and it’s nice to know Tilak can perform that role for us.”
