‘Did not see ball, thought it was 4’: Tilak Varma on bizarre run out in 3rd T20I

West Indies players wait for the third umpire's decision on the run-out of India's Tilak Varma during the 3rd T20I at Holkar Stadium, in Indore on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

India batter Tilak Varma was run out in a bizarre manner in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies in Indore on Sunday. The batter had a brain fade moment when he and Axar Patel mistakenly thought that a shot towards deep backward square leg had reached the boundary, which led to the former getting run out.

This was after Axar had flicked a shot towards the leg-side boundary, with the West Indies fielder, Kamil Pooran, diving to stop the ball. Tilak thought the ball had crossed the rope and began walking away from his crease, while Axar initially shared the same impression. The ball, however, remained in play, and the West Indies fielders threw it back to complete the run-out at the bowler’s end as Axar returned safely to his crease.