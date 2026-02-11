‘We are very excited to play’: Tilak Varma on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Feb 15

The last time India’s Tilak Varma had faced Pakistan in a T20I match was back in the Asia Cup last year when he played the innings of the lifetime in the final against the Men in Green to help the Men in Blue win the title. Now, with another encounter with Pakistan looming on February 15 after the Pakistan government withdrew the boycott of the India match, Tilak said they are excited about the prospect of playing their arch-rivals on the T20 World Cup stage.

“To be honest, we are very excited to play. We got to know that the match is going to take place day before. We are ready to play. We are watching all the teams. We are watching the bowlers and the batsmen. All the players and team members are ready to play. Now, we are in the match zone. The planning will start,” said Tilak on the eve of the Namibia game here on Thursday.