‘Surya more tactical’: Tilak Varma on the differences between playing under Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket finds itself in a slightly peculiar situation right now with its leadership. Suryakumar Yadav is the Indian T20I captain, but does not lead his IPL franchise, the Mumbai Indians. Instead, all-rounder Hardik Pandya leads the five-time champions in the T20 league and plays under Surya in national colours.

The players have to adapt to the varied styles, one of whom is Tilak Varma, who is part of the India and MI setups. The left-hander said Surya was more of a tactical captain, while Pandya was motivational in his approach.

“To be honest, Surya was a bit tactical. And Hardik bhai, he always backs the players and himself. If you see the last game, he was saying that ‘you will do it, you will do it and show it’. So he keeps motivating the players. Hardik bhai’s captaincy is kind of that energy. And Surya bhai is more into the tactical side. So both are good in their aspects and I am enjoying Surya bhai’s captaincy and I am enjoying Hardik bhai’s captaincy as well,” Tilak said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.