India A vs USA: Tilak Varma marks confident return in T20 World Cup warm-up

Over just eight overs at the crease, Tilak looked in good order—running freely, striking cleanly, and moving without hesitation

Written by: Shankar Narayan
4 min readNavi MumbaiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 07:56 PM IST
Tilak Varma India T20 World CupTilak Varma of India during the 4th T20I match between Australia and India at Carrara Oval, Gold Coast, Carrara, Australia, on November 6, 2025. (CREIMAS for BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

As India’s T20 World Cup defence draws closer, one crucial question was answered on Monday evening. Tilak Varma, returning from a lengthy injury layoff, made his way back to competitive cricket in the T20 World Cup warm-up against the United States in Navi Mumbai, with every movement closely monitored.

Sidelined since early January after surgery for an injury sustained during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the left-hander’s return was keenly anticipated. When Tilak walked out to bat at the end of the fourth over, following Priyansh Arya’s dismissal, all eyes were on him.

Tilak began cautiously, content to work singles and ease into the innings. The USA bowlers were disciplined, offering little width or overpitched deliveries, and Tilak kept his options simple through the opening exchanges.

What stood out immediately was his running between the wickets. There was no visible discomfort as he pushed hard for singles, including a sharp run in the sixth over off Jasdeep Singh that hinted at growing confidence in both fitness and mobility. He scampered eagerly for twos, sliding his bat in safely while keeping the scoreboard ticking.

The first boundary arrived in the seventh over and marked a clear shift. Harmeet Singh overpitched and Tilak dispatched the full toss between long-on and midwicket. The assurance followed quickly. Two overs later, again off Harmeet, Tilak unfurled a crisp cover drive before lifting a clean six over long-off, his bat swing free and unencumbered. The reverse sweep soon followed as he raced to 27 off just 14 balls.

As the innings progressed, Tilak imposed himself more decisively. He continued seeking quick doubles, testing fielders and backing his running. When Nosthush Kenjige erred in length, Tilak launched him over long-on for six, moving to 37 off 20 balls and underlining his clean striking against both pace and spin.

Also Read | Tilak Varma’s journey of scoldings from coach and father’s 24 hour shifts to match-winning innings in Asia Cup 2025 final

N Jagadeesan provided the perfect foil to him. While Tilak eased back into match rhythm, Jagadeesan initially took time before switching gears dramatically. Together, they stitched a rapid 113-run stand in just 55 balls, combining composure with controlled aggression.

Story continues below this ad

Tilak’s role was clear: measured early, fluent once set, and increasingly authoritative without appearing reckless. His stay ended in the 14th over when Shubham Ranjane dug one in short. Tilak went for the pull, the ball took a faint edge, and wicketkeeper Andries Gous completed the catch. He walked back for 38 off 24 balls, his brief but impactful return concluded.

While the dismissal ended the partnership, the larger takeaway remained firmly positive. Over just eight overs at the crease, Tilak looked in good order—running freely, striking cleanly, and moving without hesitation. With the World Cup looming, it was precisely the uncomplicated return India hoped for.

Even as attention centered on Tilak, Jagadeesan ensured momentum did not dip. The wicketkeeper-batter, slow initially, exploded into life in the eighth over when he took Milind Kumar apart for 20 runs. From there, he scarcely looked back.

The USA pacers persisted with short bowling, but Jagadeesan handled it with ease, pulling them for sixes repeatedly. Anything full was punished too, with the right-hander using the point and cover regions effectively on a placid surface offering little assistance to bowlers.

Story continues below this ad

Jagadeesan brought up his half-century off just 26 balls and continued to motor along as bowlers struggled to rein him in. He reached his hundred with a single in the 16th over, completing the milestone in just 49 balls, before falling shortly after for a commanding 104, dismissed by Ali Khan. Skipper Ayush Badoni took over after Tilak’s dismissal, smashing his way to 60 off 25 balls to lead India A to a mammoth total.

Brief Scores: India A 238/3 in 20 overs (Jagadeesan 104, Badoni 60) vs USA

Shankar Narayan
Shankar Narayan

Based in Mumbai, Shankar Narayan has over five years of experience and his reporting has ranged from the Ranji Trophy to ICC World Cups, and he writes extensively on women’s cricket. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit
India Formula 1
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Rahul Gandhi's reference to Gen Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Rahul Gandhi
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
Rani Mukerji
Once a victim of racial attacks for romancing Harry Potter, Katie Leung is now Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton
Katie Leung played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise and now plays Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton season 4.
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News