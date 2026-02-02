India A vs USA: Tilak Varma marks confident return in T20 World Cup warm-up

As India’s T20 World Cup defence draws closer, one crucial question was answered on Monday evening. Tilak Varma, returning from a lengthy injury layoff, made his way back to competitive cricket in the T20 World Cup warm-up against the United States in Navi Mumbai, with every movement closely monitored.

Sidelined since early January after surgery for an injury sustained during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the left-hander’s return was keenly anticipated. When Tilak walked out to bat at the end of the fourth over, following Priyansh Arya’s dismissal, all eyes were on him.

Tilak began cautiously, content to work singles and ease into the innings. The USA bowlers were disciplined, offering little width or overpitched deliveries, and Tilak kept his options simple through the opening exchanges.

What stood out immediately was his running between the wickets. There was no visible discomfort as he pushed hard for singles, including a sharp run in the sixth over off Jasdeep Singh that hinted at growing confidence in both fitness and mobility. He scampered eagerly for twos, sliding his bat in safely while keeping the scoreboard ticking.

The first boundary arrived in the seventh over and marked a clear shift. Harmeet Singh overpitched and Tilak dispatched the full toss between long-on and midwicket. The assurance followed quickly. Two overs later, again off Harmeet, Tilak unfurled a crisp cover drive before lifting a clean six over long-off, his bat swing free and unencumbered. The reverse sweep soon followed as he raced to 27 off just 14 balls.

As the innings progressed, Tilak imposed himself more decisively. He continued seeking quick doubles, testing fielders and backing his running. When Nosthush Kenjige erred in length, Tilak launched him over long-on for six, moving to 37 off 20 balls and underlining his clean striking against both pace and spin.

N Jagadeesan provided the perfect foil to him. While Tilak eased back into match rhythm, Jagadeesan initially took time before switching gears dramatically. Together, they stitched a rapid 113-run stand in just 55 balls, combining composure with controlled aggression.

Tilak’s role was clear: measured early, fluent once set, and increasingly authoritative without appearing reckless. His stay ended in the 14th over when Shubham Ranjane dug one in short. Tilak went for the pull, the ball took a faint edge, and wicketkeeper Andries Gous completed the catch. He walked back for 38 off 24 balls, his brief but impactful return concluded.

While the dismissal ended the partnership, the larger takeaway remained firmly positive. Over just eight overs at the crease, Tilak looked in good order—running freely, striking cleanly, and moving without hesitation. With the World Cup looming, it was precisely the uncomplicated return India hoped for.

Even as attention centered on Tilak, Jagadeesan ensured momentum did not dip. The wicketkeeper-batter, slow initially, exploded into life in the eighth over when he took Milind Kumar apart for 20 runs. From there, he scarcely looked back.

The USA pacers persisted with short bowling, but Jagadeesan handled it with ease, pulling them for sixes repeatedly. Anything full was punished too, with the right-hander using the point and cover regions effectively on a placid surface offering little assistance to bowlers.

Jagadeesan brought up his half-century off just 26 balls and continued to motor along as bowlers struggled to rein him in. He reached his hundred with a single in the 16th over, completing the milestone in just 49 balls, before falling shortly after for a commanding 104, dismissed by Ali Khan. Skipper Ayush Badoni took over after Tilak’s dismissal, smashing his way to 60 off 25 balls to lead India A to a mammoth total.

Brief Scores: India A 238/3 in 20 overs (Jagadeesan 104, Badoni 60) vs USA