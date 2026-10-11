IND vs WI: Tilak Varma suffers brain fade moment, gets run out in bizarre manner

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Tilak Varma suffered an uncharacteristic brain fade moment during the third T20I vs West Indies in Indore when he got run out in bizarre fashion on Sunday. The incident occurred in the 17th over when Axar Patel flicked a Gudakesh Motie delivery towards the deep backward square-leg boundary.
Kamil Pooran, patrolling that boundary pulled off a dive and ended up stopping the ball from reaching the fence. The India batters, however, thought that it was a four and were just standing in no main’s land. Pooran threw the ball at the batter’s end but by that time Axar, who understood something was off, managed to reach his crease.
Tilak, meanwhile, had little to no idea what was going on and Shai Hope threw the ball back to the bowler’s end when Motie duly took off the bails. Tilak was miles out from safety and after the third umpire checked the boundary and awarded the dismissal, he had to walk back for 28.
Boundary-னு நினைச்சு Wicket-ஐ பறிகொடுத்துட்டாரு Tilak Varma🫠
📺 தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் | #INDvWI 👉 3rd T20I | JioHotstar & Star Sports 1 தமிழில்
#StarSportsTamil #TeamIndia https://t.co/IZmh7hv1Lm
— Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) October 11, 2026
Opener Abhishek Sharma struck quick 69 off 30 balls to help India post a competitive 223 all out against the West Indies.
Sent into bat, Sharma decorated his innings with six boundaries and five hits over the fence.
Besides Sharma, Ishan Kishan made 37 off 18 balls and vice-captain Tilak Varma scored 28 off 16 balls.
Nitish Kumar Reddy (21 off 14) and Axar Patel (20 off 14) also played good hands. For the West Indies, Roston Chase (2/38) and Shamar Springer (2/50) picked up two wickets apiece.
Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I. The five-match series is now level at 1-1.
West Indies made two changes, resting Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein. For Romario, Quentin Sampson came in, while Keemo Paul took the place of Hosein.
India also made two changes. Nitish Kumar Reddy came in for Shivam Dube while pacer Prince Yadav replaced left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
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