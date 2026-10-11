IND vs WI: Tilak Varma suffers brain fade moment, gets run out in bizarre manner

Tilak Varma suffered an uncharacteristic brain fade moment during the third T20I vs West Indies in Indore when he got run out in bizarre fashion on Sunday. The incident occurred in the 17th over when Axar Patel flicked a Gudakesh Motie delivery towards the deep backward square-leg boundary.

Kamil Pooran, patrolling that boundary pulled off a dive and ended up stopping the ball from reaching the fence. The India batters, however, thought that it was a four and were just standing in no main’s land. Pooran threw the ball at the batter’s end but by that time Axar, who understood something was off, managed to reach his crease.