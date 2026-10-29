‘In end overs, bowler is under more pressure’: Tilak Varma on pacing run chases

India vice-captain Tilak Varma has earned a reputation as a chaser in the last 12 months, with the batter showing that quality in the second T20I vs New Zealand in the ongoing series, where he and Nitish Reddy pulled off a tense chase. Ahead of the 4th T20I, Tilak opened up on how he likes to pace the chase.

“In the end overs, as a batsman, the bowler is under far more pressure than I am. That positive thought is constantly running in my head: the bowler is under more pressure, so they are bound to leak runs,” he said in a pre-match press conference on Thursday.