Tickets for India-West Indies Rajkot Test to be sold from September 22

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Thursday shortlisted five outlets for sale of tickets from September 22 for the India-West Indies Test match starting here October 4, a senior official said. “The SCA has decided to start selling of tickets for first Test match to be played between India and West Indies here on October 4,” a release quoted SCA media manager Himanshu Shah.

According to the release, tickets will be available at five outlets in the city, including the SCA Stadium where the Test will be played, from 11 am to 7 pm.

The release added that the association had already started online ticket sales from September 12. “There are two corporate boxes which have a capacity of 15 persons each. The rate for south pavilion corporate box rate is Rs 7,000 while the west stand corporate box rate is Rs 4,000,” Shah said.

This is only the second Test match to be hosted by Rajkot, the first being an India-England one in 2016.

West Indies will start their India tour from October 4 and are slated to play two Test matches, five ODIs and three T20 games.

