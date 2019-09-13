Ticket sales for second India vs South Africa T20 to begin from Sept 14

The ticket sales for the second T-20I between India and South Africa to be held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali on September 18 will start from September 14. It will be the 26th International match to be hosted by the stadium since its inception in 1994 and the online sale of the tickets have started on http://www.insider.in.

Advertising

“The ticket sales for the second match of the India-South Africa T20I series to be played at IS Bindra Stadium will start on September 14 at gate 4 and gate 14 at the stadium. Apart from the stadium, the tickets will be sold at five other counters in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula,” said Ajay Tyagi, treasurer, PCA

The stadium had hosted its previous international match in the form of India-Australia ODI in March early this year.

For next week’s match, tickets have been priced at Rs 300 for students block, Rs 600 for chair block, Rs 1,500 for VIP North Block and VIP South Block, Rs 2,000 for North Pavillion, Rs 4,000 for South Pavillion, Rs 4,500 for Elite Lounge and Rs 6,500 for box. As compared to the last match, there has been a raise of Rs 50 and Rs 100 in the prices of students block and chair block tickets.

Advertising

There has been also an increase of Rs 500 in prices of VIP block. The rates for tickets of South Pavillion has also been increased by Rs 500.

“Due to tax and expenditure issues, we have raised the prices of the tickets. PCA offers the best experience to the fans and fans will enjoy this match too,” added Tyagi. However, fans from the Tricity find the ticket prize raise worrisome.

“Every time, a match happens, the ticket prices are raised for normal stands. While PCA states that there are seat numbers of each ticket, people without tickets can be seen inside the stadium. Apart from that, fans, who want to buy higher denomination tickets too have to wait or stand for hours to get the tickets from counters,” said Pulkit Arora, a student from Chandigarh.