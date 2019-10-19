Throwback image: Sachin Tendulkar pulls Yuvraj’s leg for wearing sunglasses indoors

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are often seen pulling each other’s leg as they share an almost two-decade old camaradarie on and off the field. But On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar’s wit was on display when he made a comment on an old picture shared by Harbhajan SIngh on twitter. Bhajji had shared an old picture with Sachin and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Harbhajan captioned the picture as ‘Friends Forever’, terming the ‘old days’ and ‘gold days’.

Reacting to the old photograph, Yuvraj Singh wrote, ” Paji Chashma check karo” and to this, Sachin Tendulkar trolled Yuvi with a hilarious reply,” Why are you wearing a chashma indoors? Yhan toh yUvi rays bhi nhi hai..??”

Why are you wearing a chashma indoors? Yahan toh yUVi rays bhi nahi hai..😜 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 19, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have been together in the national side for more than a decade and share a strong bond on and off the field. The trio played together in 2011 when India lifted the World Cup in Mumbai. While Bhajji and Yuvi have been together since their early days in cricket careers. They were also in India’s World T20 winning side in 2007 ad 2011 World Cup.