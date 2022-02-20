‘Throw me to the wolves and I come back leading the pack’: Rohit Sharma’s old tweet resurfaces

Rohit Sharma’s three-year-old tweet went viral after the selection committee made him the Test skipper for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Throw me to the wolves and I come back leading the pack — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 1, 2018

India’s skipper had tweeted on September 1, 2018, after being asked by a fan about a quote that describes him.

To which, the right-handed batter has replied, “Throw me to the wolves and I come back leading the pack’.”

After Virat Kohli relinquished Test captaincy following India’s 2-1 series defeat in South Africa, the only issue in the way of Rohit’s promotion was his dodgy fitness record. At 34 years of age, the opener has been struggling with injuries, a hamstring issue that ruled him out of the South Africa tour being the latest setback.

KL Rahul led the team in the second Test in South Africa, as an upper back spasm had rendered Kohli unfit for the match. India lost the game and Rahul’s captaincy didn’t inspire confidence. Rohit has become Test captain almost by default, though his experience and batting exploits are factors in his favour.

“Rohit Sharma is the No. 1 player of our team and plays all three formats. Now he has no injury. We were absolutely clear. When a big player like him becomes available (for captaincy), selectors would be happy,” selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma told reporters, while making it clear that this was a permanent appointment and not a stop-gap series-to-series arrangement.

The process of grooming a captain for the future will start under Rohit and the selectors have shortlisted Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for the job. With Rahul missing the Sri Lanka series due a hamstring injury, Bumrah has been named as Rohit’s deputy.

“If such an experienced cricketer (Rohit) becomes Test captain, then the selection committee gets an opportunity to grow a captain for the future,” the chief selector said.