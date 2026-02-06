‘Three titles in three years is amazing’: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana reflects on WPL 2026 win

It’s been a hattrick of titles for Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise after a barren run of 16 years since the inception of Indian Premier League in 2008.

RCB women ended the title drought for the franchise with a groundbreaking triumph in 2024 before the men finally found a way to win the IPL last year. Now, RCB women beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to be crowned WPL champions for the second time.

Captain Smriti Mandhana said that it is amazing result for the franchise overall with three titles in the three seasons. “Very pleased. RCB fans are the best in the world. We get support wherever we play. Three tiles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing,” said Mandhana who overcame recent off-field setbacks to excel in the tournament.