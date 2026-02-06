‘Three titles in three years is amazing’: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana reflects on WPL 2026 win

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
It’s been a hattrick of titles for Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise after a barren run of 16 years since the inception of Indian Premier League in 2008.
RCB women ended the title drought for the franchise with a groundbreaking triumph in 2024 before the men finally found a way to win the IPL last year. Now, RCB women beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to be crowned WPL champions for the second time.
Captain Smriti Mandhana said that it is amazing result for the franchise overall with three titles in the three seasons. “Very pleased. RCB fans are the best in the world. We get support wherever we play. Three tiles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing,” said Mandhana who overcame recent off-field setbacks to excel in the tournament.
It was not an easy start in the final for the 2024 champions as Delhi Capitals posted a challenging target of 204 runs.”We did think it was a good surface to bat on. 203 is a good score in the final. It was a match winning spell from Lauren Bell. 400 in the match and she goes for just 20 (19 in four overs),” said Smriti about the final.
While the target looked daunting, Smriti led from front scoring 87 runs of 41 balls and was supported well by Georgia Voll despite losing Grace Harris early.
“The girls are working extremely hard and that shoots up your belief. They are working hard in the gym and that gives confidence to chase down any score. But what Volly (Georgia with the bat) did was special. Everyone going back to their home will say this is what we have contributed,” said Smriti.
Delhi Capitals do everything right in the Women’s Premier League and reach the final but every season, they falter at the final step. This was fourth consecutive loss in a WPL final for Delhi Capitals.
However, despite the loss in final, skipper Jemimah Rodrigues said that she could not be more proud of her team which started slowly before finding a way to reach the final.
“Could not be more proud of this group. It was not easy for us, the character the girls showed, proud of that. 204 in a final is always a great score. Everyone fought hard, gave their best, and that is what is important,” said Rodrigues
