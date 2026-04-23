Three Puducherry cricketers suspended for assault on U-19 coach, face attempt to murder charges

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Following charges of assault on Under-19 coach S Venkataraman, three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended from “all cricketing activities” by the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) on Wednesday.
The local cricketers – J Karthiyeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran – allegedly assaulted coach Venkataraman over their non-inclusion in the team for the national T20 tournament (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) in December 2025.
As reported by this publication earlier, Venkataraman had suffered a head injury and a shoulder fracture, following which an FIR was filed against the three cricketers at the Sedurapet police station.
In his complaint to the police, Venkataraman, a former CAP Secretary, named Karthikeyan, a senior player who has appeared in six matches across formats, Aravindaraj and Kumaran, both of whom have represented Puducherry in Ranji Trophy matches. He also accused G Chandran, Secretary of the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, of instigating the attack.
An investigation by The Indian Express, published in December 2025, revealed how the CAP administration was systematically denying adequate representation for Puducherry-born cricketers in domestic games. The report exposed how “outstation cricketers” were made to pass off as “locals” by using fake educational certificates and Aadhaar addresses. In fact, only five local players have represented Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy since 2021.
In a statement released by CAP on Wednesday, the association said the three players were involved “in a grave criminal case, including charges of attempt to murder and assault on Mr. Venkataraman, CAP’s U19 coach.”
CAP added that the matter is “currently pending before the Hon’ble Judicial Magistrate – IV Court, Puducherry.” In the wake of the charges, CAP ordered the suspension of the three cricketers from all cricketing activities with immediate effect, while also banning them from entering the CAP Siechem campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry, and any CAP-controlled premises until further orders.
The statement further reads that the accused players “shall not be permitted to represent CAP in any capacity in domestic or external cricket tournaments or activities,” and their suspension “shall remain in force until the Hon’ble Court adjudicates the matter and clears the accused of all charges.”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.