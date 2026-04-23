Three Puducherry cricketers suspended for assault on U-19 coach, face attempt to murder charges

Three local cricketers allegedly assaulted coach Venkataraman over their non-inclusion in the team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2025.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 23, 2026 10:19 AM IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended for assaulting an U-19 coach over non-selection.REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended for assaulting an U-19 coach over non-selection.
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Following charges of assault on Under-19 coach S Venkataraman, three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended from “all cricketing activities” by the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) on Wednesday.

The local cricketers – J Karthiyeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran – allegedly assaulted coach Venkataraman over their non-inclusion in the team for the national T20 tournament (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) in December 2025.

As reported by this publication earlier, Venkataraman had suffered a head injury and a shoulder fracture, following which an FIR was filed against the three cricketers at the Sedurapet police station.

In his complaint to the police, Venkataraman, a former CAP Secretary, named Karthikeyan, a senior player who has appeared in six matches across formats, Aravindaraj and Kumaran, both of whom have represented Puducherry in Ranji Trophy matches. He also accused G Chandran, Secretary of the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, of instigating the attack.

An investigation by The Indian Express, published in December 2025, revealed how the CAP administration was systematically denying adequate representation for Puducherry-born cricketers in domestic games. The report exposed how “outstation cricketers” were made to pass off as “locals” by using fake educational certificates and Aadhaar addresses. In fact, only five local players have represented Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy since 2021.

In a statement released by CAP on Wednesday, the association said the three players were involved “in a grave criminal case, including charges of attempt to murder and assault on Mr. Venkataraman, CAP’s U19 coach.”

CAP Statement (Click on + to open)
Cricket Association of Pondicherry

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP), pursuant to the directions and the orders of the Disciplinary Committee Chairman of CAP, the Competent Authority, we hereby issue the following order in the interest of maintaining discipline, safety, and the integrity of cricket within the Union Territory of Puducherry.

It has been brought to the notice of CAP that the below-mentioned players are involved in a grave criminal case, including charges of attempt to murder and assault on Mr. Venkataraman, CAP's U19 Coach.

  1. J. Karthiyeyan

  2. A. Aravindaraj

  3. S. Santhosh Kumaran


The incident occurred on 08-12-2025. A formal charge sheet has been filed by the Station House Officer (SHO), Sedurapet Police Station, under FIR No. 100/2025, and the matter is currently pending before the Hon'ble Judicial Magistrate - IV Court, Puducherry.

In view of the serious and alarming nature of the offences alleged, and to uphold the discipline and reputation of CAP, the following actions are hereby ordered:

The said players are hereby suspended with immediate effect from all cricketing activities conducted under the aegis of CAP.

They are strictly prohibited & banned from entering the CAP Siechem campus, Tutipet, Pondicherry and any CAP-controlled premises until further orders.

They shall not be permitted to represent CAP in any capacity in domestic or external cricket tournaments/activities.

This suspension shall remain in force until the Hon'ble Court adjudicates the matter and clears the accused of all charges.

CAP reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards acts of violence, indiscipline, and conduct unbecoming of sportspersons.

The Association remains firmly committed to ensuring a safe and professional environment for all players, officials, and stakeholders.

Any of the above individuals aggrieved by this order may seek appropriate relief by approaching the Hon'ble Ombudsman / Ethics Officer of CAP, who is a former Hon'ble High Court Judge, as per the applicable rules and regulations.

This order comes into effect immediately.

A. G. Shanmugavel

Estate Manager cum Facility In-charge

Cricket Association of Pondicherry

CAP added that the matter is “currently pending before the Hon’ble Judicial Magistrate – IV Court, Puducherry.” In the wake of the charges, CAP ordered the suspension of the three cricketers from all cricketing activities with immediate effect, while also banning them from entering the CAP Siechem campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry, and any CAP-controlled premises until further orders.

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The statement further reads that the accused players “shall not be permitted to represent CAP in any capacity in domestic or external cricket tournaments or activities,” and their suspension “shall remain in force until the Hon’ble Court adjudicates the matter and clears the accused of all charges.”

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