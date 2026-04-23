Three Puducherry cricketers suspended for assault on U-19 coach, face attempt to murder charges

Following charges of assault on Under-19 coach S Venkataraman, three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended from “all cricketing activities” by the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) on Wednesday.

The local cricketers – J Karthiyeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran – allegedly assaulted coach Venkataraman over their non-inclusion in the team for the national T20 tournament (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) in December 2025.

As reported by this publication earlier, Venkataraman had suffered a head injury and a shoulder fracture, following which an FIR was filed against the three cricketers at the Sedurapet police station.

In his complaint to the police, Venkataraman, a former CAP Secretary, named Karthikeyan, a senior player who has appeared in six matches across formats, Aravindaraj and Kumaran, both of whom have represented Puducherry in Ranji Trophy matches. He also accused G Chandran, Secretary of the Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers’ Forum, of instigating the attack.