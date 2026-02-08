Three Nepal fans chase a T20 World Cup dream: 30-plus hours on a train, four matches of hope

For Jaka Shaha, Tegendra Shahi and Jeevan Shahi, the journey to Mumbai for the T20 World Cup began in their villages in Nepal, with a decision that sounded simple but demanded commitment. “We came by train,” Jaka, hailing from the western border near Assam, said. “It took 30 to 36 hours.” All three laughed. The exact number hardly mattered anymore.

They travelled together on the same train, crossing borders and states, carrying little more than bags, tickets and belief. “It’s been ten days since we came from our village,” Jaka said, explaining that they had a few acquaintances in the city, with whom they were staying, not just for one game. The plan is to stay right through Nepal’s Group C campaign at the Wankhede Stadium. “We came for all four matches,” Jaka added firmly. “Yes, all four,” Tegendra, hailing from Dailekh district in the Karnali Pradesh province of Nepal repeated, nodding in agreement.