Three Mumbai league teams want action against owner who approached player

Three team owners have written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking strict action against another who had approached a player to under-perform in the T20 Mumbai league. The approach was made before the semifinals by a rival team’s owner in the tournament hosted by the MCA last month. Earlier this week, The Indian Express had reported that this particular Ranji Trophy player had informed his state unit of the same.

On Saturday, Rajdip Gupta, owner of North Mumbai Panthers that won the league this season, sent an e-mail to the MCA seeking clarification on this issue. Gupta has also requested the association and Probability Sports, that runs the league, to hold a joint meeting with the owners. According to MCA sources, two other owners have also written similar letters. “We came to know about this incident after reports emerged in the print media. This comes as a shock for us. We would like to know the MCA and Probability sports’ stand on this issue. It’s a zero tolerance incident and we believe that strict action must be taken against the concerned parties,” Gupta wrote in a email sent to the MCA’s ad-hoc committee and Probability Sports.

MCA ad-hoc committee had a meeting on the issue on Thursday and has referred the matter to BCCI’s anti-corruption unit to take further course of action.

The second edition of the Mumbai T20 League was held at the Wankhede Stadium from May 14 to May 26. The matches were telecast on Star Sports.