scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Three-member committee to probe Gunathilaka incident

The probe panel comprises retired High Court judge Justice Sisira Ratnayake, attorney Niroshana Perera and attorney Asela Rekaw

A three-member panel will probe the alleged sexual assault of Danushka Gunathilaka during the T20 World Cup. (SOURCE: FILE)

A three-member panel will probe the alleged sexual assault by Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka during the T20 World Cup in Australia, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The probe panel comprising retired High Court judge Justice Sisira Ratnayake, attorney Niroshana Perera and attorney Asela Rekawa will also investigate various other alleged incidents involving the reigning Asia Cup winners during their stay in Australia, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated.

“Upon submission of the said report by the panel, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket will take stern disciplinary action against the players and or officials if proved guilty of any wrongdoing or negligence when carrying out official duties,” SLC said.

The panel will seek an immediate explanation from the team manager pertaining to Gunathilaka’s conduct and other incidents, it added.
There are also reports of “a fight involving another player in a Brisbane casino”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring

The 31-year-old left-hander, who was arrested on Sunday ahead of the team’s departure from Australia, was Monday denied bail by a local court in Sydney, even as the SLC suspended him from all forms of the game with immediate effect.

The Sri Lankan team, which failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing fourth in Group 1, had left Australia without Gunathilaka on Saturday.

Gunathilaka was out for a duck in his solitary appearance against Namibia in their Super 12 qualification match.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:46:42 pm
Next Story

Hybrid hiring, internships offer over permanent roles: How placement structure changed post-Covid

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 08: Latest News