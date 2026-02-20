‘Three ducks in the same way’: Former India batter questions Abhishek Sharma’s technique after T20 World Cup failures

Abhishek Sharma could not have imagine a worse start to his maiden T20 World Cup after dominating the format for over a year and entering the competition as the world’s No. 1 batter. Things, however, have not panned out the way the Punjab opener would have loved to as he now bears the dubious record of being one of only three men ever to bag three successive ducks in the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek opened the tournament with a golden duck against the USA in Mumbai before being ruled out of the second game in Delhi with an upset stomach. Last week, he returned for the high-stakes clash against Pakistan and fell for a four-ball duck to Salman Agha’s part-time off-spin in the first over. The script turned horrendous in Ahmedabad on Wednesday when the left-hander’s leg-stump was uprooted by Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt in the first over. The streak of failures has now raised questions from former India batter, Mohammed Kaif, who picked up on the hard-hitting Abhishek’s technical weaknesses.