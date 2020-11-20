scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 20, 2020
Top news

Three cricketers, official test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bengal T20 Challenge

Apart from Abhishek Raman and Writtick Chatterjee of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan respectively, Dip Chatterjee of Calcutta Customs and anti-corruption official Partha Pratim Sen returned positive.

By: PTI | Kolkata | November 20, 2020 10:40:57 pm
Six clubs will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament at the Eden Gardens. (File)

Three cricketers, including Abhishek Raman and Writtick Chatterjee of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Bengal T20 Challenge beginning on November 24.

Apart from Raman and Writtick, Dip Chatterjee of Calcutta Customs and anti-corruption official Partha Pratim Sen returned positive.

Six clubs, including heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament which will be held in a strict bio-bubble to mark the return of cricket to Eden Gardens after the COVID-19 lockdown.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for COVID-19 and four have returned positive,” CAB said in a media statement.

“They have been referred to the CAB medical team for treatment,” it added.

The tournament will see a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 standbyes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mumbai Indians celebrate fifth IPL title
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 20: Latest News