scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera retires from international cricket

The 32-year-old Perera, who represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20s, is expected to keep playing franchise cricket around the world.

By: PTI | Colombo |
May 3, 2021 3:00:53 pm
Thisara Perera played a vital role in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup triumph in 2014. (File)

Sri Lanka all-rounder and former captain Thisara Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Perera, in his letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said that he feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for the younger crop.

The 32-year-old, who represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20s, is expected to keep playing franchise cricket around the world.

“I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of My Life,” Perera mentioned in his letter to SLC.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

SLC acknowledged Perera’s contribution to the success of the national team.

“Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country,” said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 03: Latest News

x