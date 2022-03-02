Ranji Trophy: This Virat is an MS Dhoni fan, who likes to captain like his idol

Virat Singh knows a thing or two about switching into Zen mode. Coming from Jharkhand, it is a no brainer who his idol is. (File)

The second-round match between Delhi and Jharkhand had one of the closest finishes in recent times. Jharkhand won the humdinger by 15 runs in the final over and ousted Delhi from the race for a quarterfinal spot.

“With the curtailed season, you can’t go for the first-innings lead. We needed those six points, and I am glad that we bagged it. We have one more game to go against Tamil Nadu, and we need a win,” Jharkhand’s Virat Singh tells The Indian Express.

A day before the game, regular captain Saurabh Tiwary was down with diarrhea and missed the match. Vice-captain Virat, who was leading Jharkhand for the first time in the Ranji Trophy, stepped up and scored a feisty century (103). He added 90 runs for the last two wickets and helped Jharkhand reach 251 in their first innings.

“I have led Jharkhand in each age group, even in the List A games. I have led India Under-19, too. I never expected that the game would go down to the wire,” Virat, who made his first-class debut at the age of 16, said.

On Day 4, Jharkhand skipper Virat declared at 307 for 7, leaving Delhi with a target of 335 in just over two-and-a-half sessions. The risk taken by the 24-year-old nearly backfired, with Delhi’s Dhruv Shorey counter-attacking with 136, which set up a fitting final hour.

Virat gave the ball to the experienced spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (5/58 & 5/83) in the final hour, and credit must be given to the wily left-arm spinner, along with Anukul Roy. Nadeem, who has played two Tests for India, choked Delhi’s run scoring.

Virat kept his cool. When the umpires warned him and Nadeem about applying saliva on the ball, a practice banned because of the pandemic, he tried to disarm them with a smile. The youngster from Jharkhand knows a thing or two about switching into Zen mode. Coming from Jharkhand, it is a no brainer who his idol is.

“I was lucky enough to share the dressing room with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Phle toh fanboy moment hota hai (At the start I had fan-boy moments). After clicking selfies and taking an autograph, I got to know the person. Very soon, I realised why he is so special. You watch him going about his business and grasp things in a calm and composed demeanour. How to take the game deep and win matches for your side,” Virat said.

During the 2016-17 season, Virat played under MS Dhoni’s captaincy in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jharkhand progressed to the semifinals, but Virat didn’t have a good outing, managing only 50 runs in six innings.

Dhoni’s advice to the young southpaw was: “Failures on the cricket ground shouldn’t dictate your life. There is much to life than cricket. It is a game, one day; you will score a century and the next day, you might get out without scoring.”

Learning from rejection

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Virat for Rs 1.9 crores for the 2020 season. He never got the chance to bat though. In IPL 2021, he got three matches in the first half and managed only 15 runs.

“We played our initial matches in Chennai, where everyone was struggling. But there is no excuse; I failed to grab my chances. Then in the second phase in the UAE, I warmed the bench,” he says.

The southpaw, who scored 250 runs in five matches with an impressive strike rate of 150.60 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, found no takers at the IPL mega auction. “For a cricketer like me, the IPL contract means a lot. I used my IPL 2021 money for my stint in Durham, where I have played so many league games for Seaham Park. I am disappointed, but I will work harder and improve my game,” says Virat, who made his Jharkhand U-19 debut at the age of 14.

Setbacks are not new for Virat. He was a consistent performer for India U-19 but failed to break into the Ishan Kishan-led team, which played in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

“It was very disappointing, I scored some valuable knocks in that tournament. I scored a 61 not out against Sri Lanka, batting at 6, and won the match for our team. The team for the U-19 World Cup was announced the same day we landed in Sri Lanka. I was a bit surprised because initially, I was supposed to be the captain of the team, and then I ended up not being in the squad. It was a long night for me. I was angry, I was frustrated, I was sad. I don’t know what exactly happened,” Virat recollected.

“I moved on because you have to look for the bigger picture, and that is to play for the country, to play for senior India,” he adds. Virat rose to prominence in the 2017-18 Syed Mushtaq Ali Inter Zonal Trophy, representing East Zone.

“In the first two matches, I didn’t get the chance to play. The next match was against North Zone. It was an India XI. Everyone was there… Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma. We were chasing 160 and lost two quick wickets. Then I had a great partnership with our skipper Manoj Tiwary (75 not out), and we finished the game off. I remained unbeaten on 74, ” he says.

The tournament was being played in the Zonal format for the first time to give players without an IPL contract a chance to shine. Straight after the tournament, the IPL auctions happened, and Virat went unsold.

“I thought I was going to get selected in the IPL, but unfortunately, it did not happen. Then I was selected for the India U-23 Emerging Asia Cup Trophy held in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the single-game over there, but it was an enjoyable experience,” he says.

What Next

The Jamshedpur lad wants to represent India at the senior level, but he knows only a bucketload of runs in domestic cricket will help him make a breakthrough. “I am working hard. I have been spending lots of time in the nets, working on my fielding. I’m doing everything I can to be the best version of myself,” he says.

“My inspiration is MS Dhoni; he has endured a lot of rejections during his early cricketing days. But he led the country for about ten years and helped India win the three ICC trophies. His journey tells us that it doesn’t really matter where you come from; if you are willing to work hard, if you are honest with yourself, nothing can stop you from achieving your goal,” he says.

Jharkhand will play Tamil Nadu in their next match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.