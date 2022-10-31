‘This video has made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,’ says Virat Kohli after after fan leaks video of his hotel room

Virat Kohli was upset about the intrusion of his privacy by a fan in his hotel room when he was not in the room. The Indian superstar took to Instagram and posted a video. Australian opener David Warner too expressed anger at the incident. “This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth?,” Warner commented on Kohli’s post.

In the video, Virat Kohli’s jersey packed in a bag were seen alongside pairs of shoes, a coffee maker and the washroom. The video was titled “King Kohli’s Hotel Room.”

“I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli, who has regained his touch during the ongoing T20 World Cup, wrote.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he wrote further.

It appears that more than one person, possibly members of hotel staff, were inside the room when the video was shot.

India was beaten by South Africa by five wickets on Sunday at Optus stadium in Perth.

India face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide.