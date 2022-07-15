‘This too shall pass. Stay strong’: Babar Azam backs Virat Kohli to come good soon

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019. After missing the first ODI against England with a groin injury, Kohli made just 16 in the second match, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord’s. It means the right-hander has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures, after scores of 1 and 11 in the T20I series and failures in the rescheduled fifth Test.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has extended his support to the out-of-form Virat Kohli.

Babar took it to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message to former India captain Virat Kohli, who is struggling to get back into the top of his game.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.” Babar wrote on Twitter.

Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI.

Chasing a target of a modest 247, stage, though, seemed ideal for Kohli to end his century drought. The wait for the 71st had stretched to nearly three years, and Kohli had looked in fine touch throughout this tour. Virat Kohli was looking in his elements during his 25-ball stay at the crease against England in the second ODI at Lord’s. He played three exquisite drives — an off-drive, an on-drive and a cover drive — all out of the top drawer but the propensity to play everything on front-foot brought about his downfall.

After an early caution, Kohli was looking to impose himself on the bowlers. However, England’s left-arm pacer David Willey angled one on the off-stump and once again the former India captain misjudged the length with his front-foot trigger. The resultant nick was gleefully accepted by skipper Buttler behind the stumps.

India will play the final ODI on Sunday at Old Trafford.