This Sunday, it’s 152/0 vs 170/0: PAK PM Shehbaz Sharif takes a dig at India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared to take a dig at India after they lost by 10 wickets to England in the second semifinal on Thursday.

“So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0,” Sharif tweeted referring to India’s 10 wicket loss against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the fact that England will now meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

In that match, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters, who ultimately reached the target of 152 without much trouble.

Earlier in that match, Virat Kohli’s half-century had helped India recover from a disastrous start and post 151/7. Besides Kohli’s 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant had also slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.

On Thursday, India had to suffer the ignominy of another 10-wicket loss in the T20 World Cup as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went to business for themselves against the Indian bowlers. With 4 overs to spare, the two openers finished the run chase and added another unwanted record to India’s World Cup history.

Hales finished on 86 not out from 47 balls, and Buttler, who was unbeaten on a 49-ball 80, completed the statement win in style, blasting paceman Mohammed Shami over his head for six.

Put into bat after Buttler won the toss, Rohit Sharma’s India started slowly under tight English bowling, and it was left to Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) to mount a rescue, pushing them to 168 for six.

England will now face Pakistan in a rerun of the 1992 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday and will be hoping to turn the tables on the Men In Green.