scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

‘This side is no match to any of the top sides’: Ravi Shastri criticizes India’s fielding after 1st T20I vs Australia

The three catches India dropped ultimately came back to haunt them as Australia won the first T20I in Mohali by four wickets.

Indian players celebrate the fall of a wicket during the 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali. (Photo: BCCI)

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was critical of India’s fielding against Australia during their first of three T20I meetings in Mohali. The 60-year-old, who is currently part of the Star Sports broadcast team for the bilateral series, shared his thoughts on-air post match.

“If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and hence the fielding. If you look at the last five-six years, fielding wise, I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments,” Shastri said.

In their defence of 209 runs in Mohali, India dropped three catches. Two of Cameroon Green, who went on to score 61 off 30 deliveries and one off Matthew Wade, who was unbeaten at 45 off 21 deliveries. The instances ultimately came back to haunt the hosts as Australia won the match with four wickets in hand.

Shastri elucidated how dropped catches pile up further pressure on the batters in the team, who have to make up for the same with more runs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game, because if you look around the field, where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is that X-factor?” he said.

“What I was disappointed today with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy and I think you need a big upping of the ante when it comes to the fielding if you have to beat big sides in big competitions.”

India and Australia will now meet in Nagpur for the second T20I on Friday, September 23.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:16:03 pm
Next Story

Four months after becoming a mother, Kajal Agarwal begins her fitness journey to prepare for Indian 2

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 21: Latest News