scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

‘This is the decision of BCCI and PCB’ : Gautham Gambhir reacts on Ramiz Raja’s ‘Pakistan won’t tour India for ODI World Cup’ remark

Earlier this week PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja speaking to Urdu News said "Who will watch the World Cup in India if Pakistan doesn't take part?"

Former cricketer Gautham Gambhir has responded to Ramiz Raja's stern comments (FILE)

Cricket pundits and ex-players have responded strongly to Ramiz Raja’s explosive comments, “Who will watch the World Cup in India if Pakistan doesn’t take part?”

Former Indian cricketer Gautham Gambhir has recently responded, “This is the decision of BCCI and PCB. Whatever decision they take, they will take it together,” he had told ANI.

Earlier in the week, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said “Wait for the right time. India is a major power in the world of sports & no country can overlook India,” he told ANI when asked about the comments of the PCB chairman.

This reaction came as a response to Ramiz Raja’s comments saying “If Pakistan doesn’t take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don’t come then they can play the World Cup without us. We will adopt an aggressive approach. Our team is showing performance. I’ve always said we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket, and that can only happen when we perform well. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we beat India. We beat India in the T20 Asia Cup. In one year, the Pakistan cricket team defeated a billion-dollar economy team twice,” on Urdu News earlier this week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...
Read |Harbhajan Singh to Pakistan anchor: ‘If you feel, you don’t want to come to India, please don’t. Who is asking you?’

The ball got started rolling in October when India denied travelling to Asia Cup in 2023 which was set to be hosted in Pakistan.

“We have decided we will not travel to Pakistan. We will play at a neutral venue,” Said Jay Shah who is the Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary and happens to be the Asian Cricket Council president too.

“It’s the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” he added.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Earlier during the T20 World Cup, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh when asked about it on Aaj Tak’s special show with Pakistan’s ARY News. said “Ramiz Raza had given a statement last year that Pakistan Cricket does not have the kind of money and that they need to look towards the BCCI. Either that or if the BCCI offers PCB money, Pakistan cricket is surviving. If you feel, you don’t want to come to India, please don’t. Who is asking you? If you don’t want to play the ICC event, it’s your call. If our players are not safe there, we won’t send. Don’t play if that’s what you want,”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:08:51 am
Next Story

What is stoppage time in football? Why are World Cup games in Qatar longer than usual?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 28: Latest News
close