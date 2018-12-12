This is one of the best group of fast bowlers India has ever had, says Bharat Arun

After winning the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval, India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun said that the current bowling attack is probably one of the best the country has ever had. India will now play the second Test at Perth, starting on Friday, December 14.

The Indian pacers impressed with 20 wickets on a slower deck in Adelaide, helping Idia take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Ahead of the Test in Perth, Arun was quoted by PTI as saying, “I can say that not only now for what they did in Adelaide but what they’ve done over a period of time in South Africa, in England and now in Australia. This is probably one of the best group of fast bowlers India has ever had.”

Before India’s tour to Australia, the fast bowlers picked up all 60 wickets in South Africa in the three Tests and a total of 82 out off 90 wickets in England in the five Tests. On Tuesday, the media reported that captain Virat Kohli and his wife vacated business class seats for the pacers on their way to Perth. “Fast bowlers are a precious commodity and they need to be taken care of, like what you do with a racehorse and that’s exactly what’s happening,” he said.

“Consistency was a bit issue (on previous tours) and that’s something we’ve addressed with the bowlers. It’s something we’ve really worked hard on. We insist on one-person form factor even during practice, and the bowlers have responded exceptionally well. That’s showing dividends right now. It’s very simple work. Each time they come to the net and they bowl, they need to be aware of their plans and what they need to execute. Each time it’s a little different of what they need to execute. We just test as to how far they’ve executed each time. That feedback allows them to be more consistent,” said Arun.

Speaking on the new Perth Stadium pitch, Arun said, “Obviously the bowlers would love to bowl on those type of wickets. Whatever is in the offing, we are happy with. We haven’t really taken a look at the wicket. Irrespective of what the conditions (are), we said we’d come here and look at it as our home conditions whatever conditions we get. We are up for it and we are prepared for any conditions that may exist at the ground,” he added.

“On overseas wickets, especially like in Perth, you can be carried away by the extra pace and bounce, but again you need to understand that on any responsive track what is really going to be successful is your consistency. And that is what we’re going to work on with the bowlers,” he added.

Praising Ravichandran Ashwin, Arun added, “Spinners mature a lot with age. Maybe they’re like wine. Ashwin has been really good and the last match he helped us to control – he gave us the control, bowling close to 90 overs for 147 runs and six wickets. You can’t ask anything better. He allowed the fast bowlers to take turns and he could control from one end. That’s the job he was interested in. I think he did that exceptionally well.”

“It’s important that a spinner discovers the things he can do. For that to happen, a coach can give the necessary feedback because most often what the bowlers think they’re doing and what they’re actually doing can be two different things. If you can bridge that gap, that’s when the bowlers can grow,” he added.