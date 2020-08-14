This is not the end: Fans react to Fawad Alam scoring a duck on his historic return

The southpaw got out for a duck but his fans still have faith in his talent and skills as the Twitter was flooded with messages supporting their hero. (Screengrab)

Pakistan’s batsman Fawad Alam’s 11-year-old wait for international return ended with a four-ball duck against England at Southampton on the Day 1 of the second Test.

The lefthanded-batsman, who made it to the Pakistan playing XI after continuous domestic toil for over a decade, was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes after a review was taken by English skipper Joe Root.

Alam was batting with an extremely open stance, leading to a discussion on it being similar to former Windies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Meanwhile, the experts noted the big gap between Alam’s legs exposing the stumps to the bowler.

What do you make of Fawad Alam’s batting stance? 🤔#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/jR0BxEuggu — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2020

Alam’s dismissal left the visitors hanging at 120/5, and they eventually finished the day adding six more runs before the play was called off due to bad weather.

Alam,34, made a comeback in the longer format after a gap of eleven years, replacing Shadab Khan in the playing XI. His previous appearance was back in November 2009. He also became the 25th cricketer to make a Test appearance after a gap of 10 years or more and the second Pakistan player to do so after Younis Ahmed, who made a comeback after a long gap of 17 years in 1987.

While, the southpaw failed to make a mark on his return the fans still showed faith in his talent.

We are still chanting for you boy this is not the end you will prove in 2nd innings you have to prove otherwise you know this system better than anyone else. More power to you ✌✌✅✔#fawadalam pic.twitter.com/XJD0YN7XmI — Raja Obaid (@besharamhon) August 13, 2020

#fawadalam

Hater Nhi Bhai mai Apka But Ye Bad Luck Keh sakty Hain hope for Next innings inshAllah 😇♥ pic.twitter.com/3E9SkXK29y — Khuram Shahid ( Fatima👰😻 Ka Bhai Khuram ❤) (@AbyyTumYaha) August 13, 2020

