This Indian team will not take a backward step when provoked: Virat Kohli

The Indian national cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, plays fearless cricket and takes the challenge head-on. Giving an insight into Team India’s mindset, skipper Kohli, said, “This team is not going to take a backward step when provoked. We play together and we play to win. We don’t let any opposition take us lightly and keep reminding them that we are always going to compete and find ways to win games.”

“It is our belief that we can beat any team in the world,” said Kohli in a virtual press conference on Tuesday ahead of the third Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Virat Kohli celebrates winning the second test with teammates after Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of England’s James Anderson (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli celebrates winning the second test with teammates after Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of England’s James Anderson (Source: Reuters)

With spin likely to play a bigger part than it has so far this series, offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin may be in line for a recall after missing out at both Trent Bridge in the first test and again at Lord’s.

Ashwin has been playing in England with county-side Surrey.

“As far as Ashwin playing is concerned, we were quite surprised to see the pitch at Headingley the way it was. I thought there would be more grass on the pitch. It would be more spicy and lively but that was not the case. Anything is possible, we always name a 12, and then on the day we have a look at the pitch and what it could become on Day 3 and 4, and accordingly, we will go in with the right combination,” Kohli explained.

On the playing eleven for the next Test, he said, “We have no reason to change anything [in the XI] unless people have niggles, which we haven’t encountered since the last Test. You usually don’t want to disturb the winning combination.”

”We don’t have any reason to change the winning combination especially when the team has achieved in the last match. The bowling department has delivered.”

R Ashwin bowled a brilliant spell for Surrey in the second innings. (Surrey/Screengrab) R Ashwin bowled a brilliant spell for Surrey in the second innings. (Surrey/Screengrab)

The performance of openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul has been a massive game-changer for India in the batting department. Both have shown remarkable temperament and technique in testing conditions to give the team a solid start.

Praising the duo, the Indian captain said, “When we play overseas, one of the most important factors is the opening combination. The way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played is outstanding. We hope that they continue in the same manner so that they set up the right platform. It’s a big boost for us.”