On This Day: Shoaib Akhtar bowled fastest delivery in international cricket

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar aka ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was an almost one-of-a-kind bowler, who heightened the effect of raw pace to a degree rarely seen at the highest level of the game.

On 22 February 2003, the Pakistani pacer bowled the quickest delivery, 161.3 kph (100.23 mph), against England in the ICC World Cup fixture at Cape Town.

#OnThisDay in 2003, @shoaib100mph registered his name in the record books by bowling the fastest ball officially recorded at 100.2 MPH in @cricketworldcup match against England. Batting at number 11, Shoaib also scored a 16-ball 43 – record at that time. pic.twitter.com/wthbZn19rp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 22, 2022

The batter facing Akhtar’s fearsome bowling was former England opener, Nick Knight. The rest five balls of that over were recorded at speeds of 153.3 kph, 158.4 kph, 158.5 kph, 157.4 kph and 159.5 kph — the average being 158.06 kph.

By doing so, Akhtar became the first man to cross the 100 mph barrier. Akhtar has bagged 178 wickets in 46 Tests, 247 wickets in 163 ODIs, and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.

Shaun Tait, born on February 22, 1983, bowled the second faster ball in cricket history. The Australian pacer clocked 161.1 kph (100.10 mph) against England in 2010 at Lord’s.

Another Aussie Brett Lee, too, is the joint-second in the list of bowling fast. He had clocked 161.1 kph against New Zealand at Napier in 2005.