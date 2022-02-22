scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
On This Day: Shoaib Akhtar bowled fastest delivery in international cricket

On February 22, 2003, Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery in international cricket,clocking 161.3 kph against England in Cape Town.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 22, 2022 12:27:14 pm
Shoaib Akhtar is the first man to cross the 100 mph barrier in international cricket.

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar aka ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was an almost one-of-a-kind bowler, who heightened the effect of raw pace to a degree rarely seen at the highest level of the game.

On 22 February 2003, the Pakistani pacer bowled the quickest delivery, 161.3 kph (100.23 mph), against England in the ICC World Cup fixture at Cape Town.

The batter facing Akhtar’s fearsome bowling was former England opener, Nick Knight. The rest five balls of that over were recorded at speeds of 153.3 kph, 158.4 kph, 158.5 kph, 157.4 kph and 159.5 kph — the average being 158.06 kph.

By doing so, Akhtar became the first man to cross the 100 mph barrier. Akhtar has bagged 178 wickets in 46 Tests, 247 wickets in 163 ODIs, and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.

Shaun Tait, born on February 22, 1983, bowled the second faster ball in cricket history. The Australian pacer clocked 161.1 kph (100.10 mph) against England in 2010 at Lord’s.

Another Aussie Brett Lee, too, is the joint-second in the list of bowling fast. He had clocked 161.1 kph against New Zealand at Napier in 2005.

