‘This could be Pakistan’s year’: Virender Sehwag backs Babar Azam-led side to win Asia Cup

It was India’s first loss in the ongoing Asia Cup after Pakistan avenged its five-wicket defeat against its subcontinent neighbour in the opening match.

All of a sudden, on Tuesday, India are in a must-win situation against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma-led team need to win the match to stay alive in the competition.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Pakistan have emerged as the firm favourites to win the Asia Cup after their win over India.

“If India lose another match by chance, they will be out of the tournament. Pakistan have the advantage because if they lose one match and win another, their net run rate will take them to the final as they have lost one match and won two. India have lost one and if they lose another, they are out. So pressure is on India,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“Pakistan will play in the final after a long time and have also beaten India after a long time in the Asia Cup. This could also be Pakistan’s year,” he added.

On Sunday, Pakistan rode on Mohammad Rizwan’s successive half-century and Mohammad Nawaz’s 42 off just 20 balls to set up their highest successful run-chase in a T20 against India.

Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win.

Advertisement

India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field.

Iftikhar Ahmed finished off the game with two runs off the penultimate delivery as experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smacked for 19 runs in a crucial 19th over which took the game away from India.