‘This Amit Mishra, he also played for India. Was he a spinner of a batsman?’ Shahid Afridi takes a dig at Mishra’s tweet on Babar Azam

What did Amit Mishra do?

Before we get to that, let’s revisit Babar Azam’s famous tweet of support to Virat Kohli when the Indian batsman was out of form. Azam had written then, “This too shall pass. Stay strong.” and with the hashtag Virat Kohli The gesture was appreciated by Kohli who had thanked him in his reply. The two then met at the Asia Cup in Dubai, a meeting that went viral.

Now, Amit Mishra has tweeted out the same words for Babar Azam who is going through a lean patch at the T20 world cup.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258,” Mishra tweeted on October 30.

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

What did Shahid Afridi say?

On Pakistan’s Samaa TV, the host interpreted Mishra’s tweet was not in good taste, stating that it was like making fun of Babar.

Afridi, a panelist on the show, perked up. “Ye jo aap naam le rahe hain Amit Mishra, ye bhi India se khela hua hai. Ye spinner tha ki batsman tha? (This name you’re taking, Amit Mishra, he has also played for India. Was he a spinner or a batsman?)”

When told he was a spinner, Afridi said. “Koi baat nahi. Chalein aage. This too shall pass. (Don’t worry. Let’s move on).”

Is there a recent past between Mishra and Afridi?

Last month, when Kohli had hit two fifties in the Asia Cup, Afridi would say that Kohli should retire on a high.

“The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high,” Afridi said on Samaa TV. “It shouldn’t reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career.”

Responding to that on twitter Mishra took a dig at Afridi, who has had multiple retirement announcements and comebacks in his career.

“Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this,” Mishra tweeted.