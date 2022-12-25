‘Things have changed in the past two, three days…’: Babar Azam on PCB shakeup

Ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that his team is focused on turning their fortunes against the Kiwis rather than getting distracted by the sudden shakeup of the Pakistan Cricket Board setup.

Azam broke his silence after former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned at the helm of the new 14-member management committee of the board. Ramiz Raja was relieved off his duties and the body’s constitution was repealed in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 3-0 loss to England in a test series last week.

“Things have changed in the past two, three days and there have been changes, but as a professional you have to face such things,” Babar said Sunday on the eve of the first test.

“Our job is to put effort on the ground … and our full focus is on how to win the match, how to take a good start in the series and how to do well in all the three departments of the game.”

Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector and in his first move the former Pakistan captain added three more bowlers to the 16-member squad for the test series against the New Zealand.

“We could not play the last series the way we wanted and committed small mistakes that left us behind,” Babar said. “To be honest I don’t take pressure … If you take pressure your game goes down. I have belief that it’s a new day, new team and a new match, so things will be different.”

Weather concerns in Multan forced the PCB to stage New Zealand’s first tour to Pakistan since 2003 at Karachi, which will now host both test matches and all three ODIs.