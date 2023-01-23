Things came to a boil with Shubman: R Sridhar reveals 2021 tiff with Gill in his book

Former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar in his book ‘Coaching Beyond: My Days with the Indian Cricket Team’ revealed various facets of his time with the team, the chief of them being the responsibilities that the staff had to undertake in order to prepare the new crop of players for the future.

In the book, he also shared an interesting anecdote of how the new generation of players seem to think that they are a “finished product” as fielders when they came and were a bit more reluctant to put in the hard work as compared to their predecessors. Here, he brought up an incident with Shubman Gill during England’s tour of India in 2021.

“In Ahmedabad, during the last Test against England in March 2021, things came to a boil with Shubman. I contemplated having a word with Ravi about it but held my horses and took him out for lunch instead,” he said in the book.

“I told him, ‘You are considered the next big thing. People are looking at you from a leadership perspective. As a future leader, the one thing you should bring is inspiration. You should have a presence on the field and when you do something you must do it with intent. It is not just doing it for the sake of the team. Do it for yourself. Do it for your satisfaction, not because the captain wants you there. What you do there should be an inspiration for the whole team,” the former fielding coach added.

Gill has come a long way since then, having established himself as the opening partner of Rohit Sharma in the ODIs. He recently scored 208 in 149 balls against New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the on-going 3-match series.