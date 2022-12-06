scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Thigh injury rules out Haris Rauf for remainder of Test series

The Pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-Test series against England owing to a "grade-II strain in his right quad", the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf bowls during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-Test series against England owing to a “grade-II strain in his right quad”, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old fast bowler underwent an MRI scan during the first day’s play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.

Read |My input was taken but didn’t get the pitch I wanted: Babar Azam after Rawalpindi defeat

“The scans and the subsequent assessment by the PCB medical staff concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain,” a statement from PCB said.

Read |Liam Livingstone ruled out with knee injury

“Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.” England notched up a sensational 74-run win in the opening Test on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (9-13 Dec) and Karachi (17-21 Dec respectively).
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was also ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:11:42 pm
Next Story

Gujarat Assembly polls Phase 2: At 64.65%, voter turnout lower than 2017 figures

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
close