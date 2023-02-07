‘They are scared of foreign coaches; don’t respect Pakistan coaches’: Sikander Bakht blasts Pakistan players

Former Pakistan player and coach Sikander Bakht has blasted the Pakistan players for not respecting Pakistan-origin coaches.

Bakht worked as a support staff for the Pakistan cricket team between 2000 and 2003. He has also been a national selector.

“I had once tried to tell a Pakistan player when I was involved with the Pakistan team. He said, “You have just played 26 Tests for Pakistan. I have played 40. You are trying to tell me? I am saying this on oath. This is the approach of players. You think a cricketer can go and say something to Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan ? … The players behave well with foreign coaches. Take Mickey Arthur, he hasn’t played a single international game but he is good with man management,” Bakht told Geo News.

Because he’s a foreigner, they are scared of him (voh angrez hai, and yeh darte hain), Bakht said.

We have had a lot of coaches from Pakistan. Be it Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf – but they couldn’t handle. I will take an example of a player without taking his name, who works with me on Geo. He told me that he prays every day that he is not given any role with PCB. There are so many difficulties and pressure there that I pray in every namaz that I don’t be given a job with PCB,” Bakht said.

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi has said that “he does not quite understand how online coaching will work in the Pakistan team” after reports emerged that former coach Mickey Arthur will take charge as online coach of the national team. The former interim selector also batted for home grown coaches instead of foreign ones to manage the national team.

In a video shared by, Paktv.tv, Afridi can be heard saying, “Well even I don’t know what type of coaching will happen or what the plan is. I don’t understand this online system of coaching”

“Why only foreign coaches? Pakistan do have good coaches here. I know PCB also takes into consideration where the person is presently involved in politics. But all those should be kept aside in cricket so that we get a person who can take the tough calls which eventually makes a good team. We have people here who can lead the team. What is coaching? It’s just man management.”