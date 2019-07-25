Toggle Menu
Theresa May snubs new British PM to watch England’s Test at Lord’s

Theresa May was supporting the England cricket team at Lord's while Boris Johnson was speaking as PM for the first time. However, not everyone was pleased.

Theresa May with members of her staff at Lord’s on Thursday, the second day of England’s Test against Ireland (Twitter)

Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister, Theresa May, delivered the ultimate snub to her successor, Boris Johnson, by choosing to watch Day 2 of England’s ongoing Test against Ireland at Lord’s on Thursday instead of attending the new PM’s maiden speech in Parliament.

May, who remains a Conservative MP, skipped Thursday’s session, a session which saw Boris Johnson launch an aggressive speech in the House of Commons – shouting at opposition MPs and vowing to push Brexit through.

May, however, chose to follow the England cricket team’s fortunes while Johnson was railing in Parliament. Her Conservative colleagues David Gauke and Greg Clark, who left their respective roles as justice and business secretaries in a brutal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday by Johnson, were also seen at her side.

May’s presence might have been a good omen for the England team, who recovered from their shambolic performance from Day 1 to take a sizeable lead over Ireland, batting in the second innings.

However, her presence at the ground has not been well received by all:

England and Ireland are playing a Test at Lord’s as a precursor to the upcoming Ashes series.

