Theresa May snubs new British PM to watch England’s Test at Lord’s

Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister, Theresa May, delivered the ultimate snub to her successor, Boris Johnson, by choosing to watch Day 2 of England’s ongoing Test against Ireland at Lord’s on Thursday instead of attending the new PM’s maiden speech in Parliament.

May, who remains a Conservative MP, skipped Thursday’s session, a session which saw Boris Johnson launch an aggressive speech in the House of Commons – shouting at opposition MPs and vowing to push Brexit through.

May, however, chose to follow the England cricket team’s fortunes while Johnson was railing in Parliament. Her Conservative colleagues David Gauke and Greg Clark, who left their respective roles as justice and business secretaries in a brutal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday by Johnson, were also seen at her side.

May’s presence might have been a good omen for the England team, who recovered from their shambolic performance from Day 1 to take a sizeable lead over Ireland, batting in the second innings.

However, her presence at the ground has not been well received by all:

Theresa May, David Gauke & Greg Clark skiving off at the cricket today….they are still public servants, right..? We are still paying them, right..? #Freeloaders #WorkshyLayabouts pic.twitter.com/NVpM0hTCGE — Nathaniel Hornblower ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ImMeHooYou) July 25, 2019

At the same time as Boris sets out his vision in his first Commons statement, Theresa May, David Gauke, Greg Clark and her former chief of staff Gavin Barwell are watching the cricket at Lord’s with no care in the world: pic.twitter.com/ktLFzyv3DE — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) July 25, 2019

When you were involved in fucking up your own country but it’s not your problem anymore.

Theresa May at the cricket today. pic.twitter.com/43291jRgtx — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) July 25, 2019

England and Ireland are playing a Test at Lord’s as a precursor to the upcoming Ashes series.