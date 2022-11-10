scorecardresearch
There will be some retirements, says Sunil Gavaskar after India’s T20WC exit

England hammered India by 10 wickets with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler striking commanding half-centuries.

Sunil Gavaskar, Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma, IND vs SA, BCCIGavaskar made the comment after India lost the semifinal against England . (File)

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar expects few senior players to announce their retirements following India’s humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the T20 World Cup semifinals .

Gavaskar also feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take over the reins of captaincy once Rohit Sharma steps down.

“Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain,” the former India captain said on Star Sports. “Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought.

“There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team.” England hammered India by 10 wickets with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler striking commanding half-centuries. While Virat Kohli has been the highest scorer in this World Cup, it has been a disappointing outing for other senior players such as skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh karthik, who are in their mid 30s.

