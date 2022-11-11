‘There will be some retirements,’ says Sunil Gavaskar after India’s semifinal loss against England

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that there will be some retirements following India’s crushing 10-wicket defeat against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Gavaskar hinted that there are so many players in the squad who are in their mid-30s and it might be the end of the road for them in the T20Is.

“There will be some retirements also coming through, you never know. This is not the time to think about it. You really get away from it, give it a lot of thought but there are a lot of players in their mid-30s who would consider their position for the Indian T20 team,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

However, Gavaskar also suggested that with Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy role in the New Zealand tour, it will be the beginning of a new era.

“For the New Zealand tour, it’s a different team. The team is going there under Hardik Pandya. He will begin to put his stamp on the team because clearly, the selection committee has sent a signal that he, having won the IPL in his first assignment, as a captain, they have marked him out as captain for T20s,” he said.

Set 169 to win, England reached its target with four overs to spare as openers Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) obliterated India’s bowlers.

They silenced the 40,000-strong pro-India crowd by scoring 170 runs off 96 deliveries. Theirs was the highest England opening stand in T20 cricket, and the highest opening stand in all T20 World Cups.