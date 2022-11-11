scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

‘There will be some retirements,’ says Sunil Gavaskar after India’s semifinal loss against England

England defeated India by 10 wickets to set up a T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Team IndiaHowever, Gavaskar also suggested that with Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy role in the New Zealand tour, it will be the beginning of a new era.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that there will be some retirements following India’s crushing 10-wicket defeat against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Gavaskar hinted that there are so many players in the squad who are in their mid-30s and it might be the end of the road for them in the T20Is.

“There will be some retirements also coming through, you never know. This is not the time to think about it. You really get away from it, give it a lot of thought but there are a lot of players in their mid-30s who would consider their position for the Indian T20 team,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

However, Gavaskar also suggested that with Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy role in the New Zealand tour, it will be the beginning of a new era.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

“For the New Zealand tour, it’s a different team. The team is going there under Hardik Pandya. He will begin to put his stamp on the team because clearly, the selection committee has sent a signal that he, having won the IPL in his first assignment, as a captain, they have marked him out as captain for T20s,” he said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Set 169 to win, England reached its target with four overs to spare as openers Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) obliterated India’s bowlers.

They silenced the 40,000-strong pro-India crowd by scoring 170 runs off 96 deliveries. Theirs was the highest England opening stand in T20 cricket, and the highest opening stand in all T20 World Cups.

 

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 08:36:35 am
Next Story

American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 11: Latest News