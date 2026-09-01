‘There is no logic, selection committee, or play’: Danish Kaneria

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Pakistan’s performance in England has been pretty poor. The side changed the entire coaching staff midway through the series after losing the second Test at Lord’s and the series. Former players and cricket pundits have been pretty stern with their criticism of the side. Among them was former cricketer Danish Kaneria.
“It’s a shame that after 70 years, Pakistan has gone through such a disaster. There is no logic, selection committee, or play. They are just good for nothing. You see, such a bad performance. If a person loses, he tries and fights before losing. The fight has to be visible. Here, there’s no fight,” Kaneria told news agency IANS
“No one knows anything. The team selection committee is responsible, but they are not responding. First, you made Babar the captain, then removed him. But there should be a reason. ‘Let’s make Babar the captain. Let it run for 1-3 years.’ But then you removed him from there, then made him captain again. Now you are talking about removing him again. Your cricket won’t improve like this,” Kaneria added.
Kaneria questioned the logic behind hiring a coach and removing him within three months. “You brought coach Sarfaraz. You brought him for 3 months. You said he is going to be removed. Umar Gul is going to be removed. Then why did you bring him?”
“I was happy that Younis Khan is coming as a chief selector. The team will improve. Because I know him pretty well. And he has that knowledge. Because he himself is a hardworking boy. He has come a long way in cricket. Because he is a very straightforward person. He talks straightforwardly. He kept his terms and conditions, and the PCB refused. You need to bring someone who can take losses and wins on himself,” he said.
Kaneria played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for the Pakistan team.
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