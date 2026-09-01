‘There is no logic, selection committee, or play’: Danish Kaneria

Pakistan’s performance in England has been pretty poor. The side changed the entire coaching staff midway through the series after losing the second Test at Lord’s and the series. Former players and cricket pundits have been pretty stern with their criticism of the side. Among them was former cricketer Danish Kaneria.

“It’s a shame that after 70 years, Pakistan has gone through such a disaster. There is no logic, selection committee, or play. They are just good for nothing. You see, such a bad performance. If a person loses, he tries and fights before losing. The fight has to be visible. Here, there’s no fight,” Kaneria told news agency IANS