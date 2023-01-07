scorecardresearch
‘There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions’: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav after leading India to victory

Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant 112 not out off 51 balls to register his third T20 hundred as India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs.

India's Suryakumar Yadav reacts after scoring century during the third T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Rajkot. (AP)
Suryakumar Yadav slammed a 45-ball century to help India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs and win their T20 series 2-1 on Saturday.

Yadav finished 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20 hundred, and India amassed 228-5.

In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 137 runs in 16.4 overs.

In his breathtaking knock, the right-hand batter smacked seven fours and nine sixes to demolish the Lankan bowling attack. In doing so, he added 111 runs off 53 balls with Gill for the third wicket.

He also became the first non-opening batsman to score three T20 hundreds.

Speaking at the post match presentation, Yadav outlined the importance of preparing his shots in the practice sessions and said, “It’s really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions.”

“You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly. Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer,” he added.

“He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy myself. He tells me to just enjoy and express myself,” he further added.

Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya was all praise for the centurion and said,” I think he (SKY) has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I’d be disheartened on seeing his batting. Special mention to Rahul Tripathi – the ball was doing something but he showed great intent. Then SKY did his thing. You don’t need to tell him anything, he knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats but more often than not, he knows what to do.”

