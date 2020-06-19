There are times when you feel the need to sledge: Cheteshwar Pujara

There are times when you feel the need to sledge, says Pujara (Source: AP) There are times when you feel the need to sledge, says Pujara (Source: AP)

Calling sledging a trap, Cheteshwar Pujara said that it is a ploy to break the batsman’s concentration but there have been times when even the No. 3 batsman has felt the need to ‘give it back.’

Pujara gave a crucial single-handed performance two years back in India’s historic series win over Australia in 2018 when he made 521 runs, batting for 30 hours. Speaking on Sony Ten Pit Stop, Puajra said, “You do face sledging a bit when you start the innings. Once you are set, they don’t really try to bother you much and focus on getting you out. But when they fail to dismiss you and feel frustrated, they again start the verbal volleys. It is basically to disturb the batsman’s concentration.

“I don’t usually talk back but then there have been occasions when you feel that you need to give it back. However, I try to remain focused and calm because I know what my job is.

“See, sledging is a ploy to break your concentration and I feel that if I try to give it back to them, I might step into their trap. So I try to be in the zone,” the Saurashtra batsman added.

Taking inspiration from Rahul Dravid, Pujara said, “He has always been calm, very composed. He has always lived a balanced life. There have been many qualities. I don’t need to name one.

“If you look at his cricketing career, there have been many ups and downs. The kind of sacrifices he has made for the team. I have never kept wickets but he is someone who has kept wickets in the Indian team when there was a need in the ODI team. To do all such things for the team, it’s not easy. If you are not a regular wicketkeeper, it’s one of the most difficult things.

“Apart from that, he has always been a team man. To bat at No. 3 there have been many challenges. So he has tackled all such challenges over a period of time. not just in 1 format. He has played ODI cricket for such a long time. Even late in his career, he was successful in T20 format also, mostly IPL,” Pujara added.

