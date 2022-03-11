scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
There are no set parameters for adjustments required in pink-ball Tests: Jasprit Bumrah

India are gearing up for their fourth day-night Test against Sri Lanka, having played against Bangladesh, Australia and England before.

By: PTI |
Updated: March 11, 2022 2:04:59 pm
IND vs SLIndia's vice captain Jasprit Bumrah, center, interacts with batting coach Vikram Rathour, left, and head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session ahead of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said the cricketers need to make a few “mental adjustments” going into a Pink Ball Test but defining one set parameter for that is not possible since all three day-night games they have played in the past, had varied conditions.

Bumrah they are still learning how to approach pink ball games.

“As professional cricketers, we need to adjust as quickly as possible. The pink ball looks different while fielding. It comes earlier than what you perceive,” Bumrah said during the pre-match virtual media interaction.

“In the afternoon session, the ball may not swing much but in the evening, it can swing more, all these small points (are being discussed),”

“We have not played many pink ball matches and whatever we have played, they were all in different conditions, so no parameter can be set (on adjustments required).

“So whatever little experience you have gathered and the feedback you have taken, you work on things that are under our control,” the fast bowler added.

