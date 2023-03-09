scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
‘Their loyalty ends…’: Prithvi Shaw’s cryptic message on social media

In the Ranji Trophy this year, Shaw hit the second-highest score in the Ranji Trophy history when he slammed 379 against Assam.

Prithvi ShawPrithvi Shaw. (File)

Prithvi Shaw posted a cryptic message on his social media handle that baffled many of his fans.

“Some people will only love you, as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop,” Shaw wrote in his Instagram story.

There was no mention of whom he was targeting nor any other confirmation from his end.

Prithvi Shaw on his Instagram Story. (Screengrab)

Shaw has had a turbulent period especially after eight people allegedly attacked the India cricketer and his friends. A woman named Sapna Gill was arrested in the case.

The police said the incident took place early on Wednesday in a cafe at the Sahara Star hotel after two people approached Shaw for a selfie. As they allegedly kept harassing him for photos, the hotel staff escorted the duo outside. However, they waited for Shaw and allegedly attacked his car with a baseball bat.

Video clips of the incident went viral on social media by the end of the day.

Shaw, who struck a career-best 379 in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, was rewarded with a call-up for the T20 International series against New Zealand.

After the selection, Shaw, who was one of the leading run-getters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, shared stories on his Instagram account where people congratulated the batter on his selection.

