‘Their fighting spirit is Kane Williamson’s 12th Man’: Reactions pour in as NZ reach first T20 WC final

Whenever England and New Zealand play with each other in the World Cup, spectators can be sure that there’s going to be loads of drama in the offing. This one was no different as New Zealand, after a stuttering start, demolished England bowlers in the last couple of overs to punch their tickets to the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham powered the Kiwis to a stunning five-wicket victory over England on Wednesday. This will also be New Zealand’s first-ever appearance in the final of a T20 World Cup.

2021T20WC ✅ Newzealand Reached Final in Last 3 ICC Tournaments#T20Worldcup — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) November 10, 2021

Needing 57 off the last four overs, Neesham clobbered 26 off just 10 balls before Mitchell anchored New Zealand to 167-5 with an unbeaten 73 off 48 balls and an over to spare.

England, which had scored 166-4 on the back of Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 51 off 37, seemed in control until Chris Jordan returned to bowl the 17th over, when New Zealand turned the tables on the favorite.

Social media was abuzz with reactions after the sensational win by the Black Caps.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game. Great knock by Mitchell who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to New Zealand!”

who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XYUrJzTpHK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2021

The fighting spirit of the @BLACKCAPS is Kane Williamson’s 12th Man! They are never out of a match until the final ball. Bad luck @englandcricket but on the night @BLACKCAPS had their Spartan spirit in @JimmyNeesh and @dazmitchell47 #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ @T20WorldCup — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) November 10, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted, “What a knock this has been from Daryl Mitchell” while Robin Uthappa just said, “Well deserved.”

What a knock this has been from Daryl Mitchell👏👏👏 #ENGvsNZ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2021

Truly well deserved!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 10, 2021

Former India allrounder Irrfan Pathan tweeted out, “New Zealand has 0 super star player and 11 solid team players. Well done #NewZealand” and former Pakistan superstar Shahid Afridi tweeted, “Congratulations New Zealand!! Fantastic game of cricket, NZ never gave-up and waited for big overs in the end, very well executed.”

New Zealand has 0 super star player and 11 solid team players. Well done #NewZealand — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2021

Congratulations New Zealand!! Fantastic game of cricket, NZ never gave-up and waited for big overs in the end, very well executed. 👏👏 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 10, 2021

Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Lord’s has been overcome. Daryl Mitchell! And Jimmy Neesham. This was worth being here for. What a team this @BLACKCAPS is,” while Harbhajan Singh said, “Outstanding, class What a win @BLACKCAPS congratulations Party popper what a team this is.”

Lord’s has been overcome. Daryl Mitchell! And Jimmy Neesham. This was worth being here for. What a team this @BLACKCAPS is. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

Outstanding, class What a win @BLACKCAPS congratulations 🎉 what a team this is ❤️❤️ @T20WorldCup #Goodboys 👌🤘 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2021

The final is Sunday. New Zealand will meet the winner of Thursday’s semifinal match between Australia and Pakistan.